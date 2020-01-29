AAP demands FIR against Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal 'terrorist'

AAP on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against BJP MP Parvesh Verma, demanding registration of an FIR against him for reportedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "a terrorist".

In its complaint, AAP has said by equating Kejriwal to the "anti-national forces" fighting India, Verma has tarnished the image of the chief minister.

Calling it a "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct, the complaint by the AAP demanded registration of an FIR against Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.