AAP demands FIR against Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal 'terrorist'
AAP on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against BJP MP Parvesh Verma, demanding registration of an FIR against him for reportedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "a terrorist".
In its complaint, AAP has said by equating Kejriwal to the "anti-national forces" fighting India, Verma has tarnished the image of the chief minister.
Calling it a "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct, the complaint by the AAP demanded registration of an FIR against Verma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Parvesh Verma
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- BJP
- India
ALSO READ
AAP leader Abdul Rehman, ex-Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed named in Seelampur violence FIR
ND Sharma accuses Sisodia of asking him for 10 crore for AAP ticket
Many AAP candidates charged with corruption, rape & other offences: BJP leader
Video of Manoj Tiwari dancing to AAP poll campaign song 'morphed', made by supporter: Party
Video of Manoj Tiwari dancing to AAP poll campaign song 'morphed', made by supporter: Party