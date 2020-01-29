Erdogan says Trump's Mideast peace plan 'absolutely unacceptable'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted a Middle East plan unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump as "absolutely unacceptable" in comments published Wednesday. "Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. This plan ignores Palestinians' rights and is aimed at legitimizing Israel's occupation," Erdogan said, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

"The plan outlined will not serve peace or bring about a solution," he added. Trump revealed Tuesday the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital".

As part of the plan, future Palestinian statehood would be based on a series of strict conditions -- including requiring the future state to be "demilitarized." Turkey-Israel relations are currently tense while Erdogan regards himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause. When Washington recognized the capital of Israel as Jerusalem in 2017 and moved the embassy there, Turkish officials repeatedly criticized Trump's decision.

