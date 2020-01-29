Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 killed in Murshidabad in clash over protests against CAA,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:06 IST
2 killed in Murshidabad in clash over protests against CAA,

Two persons were killed and three others injured on Wednesday in a clash between TMC and a civil society group in Murshidabad district over a protest against CAA and the proposed NRC prompting opposition parties to question the credibility of the ruling party on its stand on the contentious law. The clash broke out at Jalangi after a hot argument between local TMC leaders and a civil society group which had called a shutdown against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed country-wide NRC , the police said.

A civil society platform 'Nagarik Mancha' (citizens platform) with mainly Muslim community representatives and those from various political parties was formed in the area recently. The 'Nagarik Mancha' members were sitting in a dharna at Sahebnagar market area when the president of TMC Jalangi block committee reached the spot and asked them to withdraw the shutdown, the police said.

The protestors disagreed and it led to the two sides coming to blows and even hurling crude bombs at each other. Shots were also fired killing two and injuring three others, the police said.

Several two-wheelers and cars were damaged and set on fire during the clash, the police said. One of the persons killed in the clash has been identified as Anarul Biswas, a muezzin (a man who calls Muslims to prayer from the minaret of a mosque) of the local mosque, the police said, adding the identity of the second person is yet to be ascertained.

The injured have been rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where doctors said the condition of one of them is serious. A huge police contingent reached the spot to maintain law and order and are conducting raids to nab the culprits, the police said.

Local TMC MP Abu Taher denied the party's involvement in the clash and alleged that the violence was by Congress and CPI(M) supporters. "I have requested the police to look into the incident. The culprits should be immediately arrested," he said.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Manoj Chakraborty said that the party was not involved in the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into it. "The incident only reflects TMC's sincerity about its protest against CAA. On one hand it says that it is against the act and on the other its men are shooting at protesters," Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury said.

Murshidabad is Chowdhury's stronghold and he represents it in the Lok Sabha. Echoing him, CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim said TMC and BJP are two sides of the same coin and the ruling party in Bengal lacks credibility on its fight against CAA and NRC.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee termed the allegations levelled by the Congress and CPI(M) as "baseless and politically motivated". The Muslim-majority district had witnessed large-scale violence and arson during the anti-CAA protests in the state in December last year.

West Bengal became the fourth state after Left-ruled Kerala, and Punjab and Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, to have passed a resolution on January 27 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The state assembly had on September 6, 2019, passed a resolution against NRC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, the groups first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.Few details w...

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...

U.S. Commerce Department opens anti-dumping probe into millwork from Brazil, China

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it launched anti-dumping investigations into wood moulding and millwork product imports from Brazil and China worth about 500 million annually. In a statement, the Commerce Department said it e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020