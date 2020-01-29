New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL12 CORONAVIRUS-STUDY India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study New Delhi: India is among the top 30 countries at "high-risk" from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travellers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China.

DEL90 UP-LD AMU Academic activities come to a standstill at AMU; VC questions logic behind keeping varsity open Aligarh: All academic activities at the AMU came to a halt on Wednesday with students protesting over the CAA boycotting classes and the vice chancellor questioning if the university should remain open in this situation. DES30 UP-BANDH Lukewarm response to 'Bharat Bandh' call against CAA, NRC in UP Luckonw: The 'Bharat Bandh' called by several organizations, including the Bahujan Mukti Morcha, the Bhim Army and the Purvanchal Sena, to protest against the new citizenship law and the NRC on Wednesday witnessed a lukewarm response in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

LGD39 UP-COURT-ENCOUNTER 'Fake' encounter: Allahabad HC seeks probe status Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit and apprising it of the status of investigation in an alleged fake encounter case. DES26 RJ-LD-CAA-IAS OFFICER CAA, NPR will trigger hatred, corruption: ex-IAS officer Jaipur: Bureaucrat-turned-activist Kannan Gopinathan on Wednesday slammed the “combination” and the “chronology” of the CAA, NPR and NRC, saying their implementation will contribute to corruption and hatred in the country.

DES28 RJ-PANCHAYAT POLLS- LD TURNOUT Over 76% turnout till 5 pm in third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 76.9 per cent till 5 pm during the third phase of the panchayat elections on Wednesday, an official said. DES36 PB-MP-MEETING-BAJWA Bajwa raises PPA, illegal mining issues during Punjab CM-Congress MPs meet Chandigarh: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said he has asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to revisit the power purchase agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP government and take action against mining and transport mafia in the state.

DES9 PB-GOVT-HOSPITAL Centre gives approval for setting up new govt medical college at Punjab's Hoshiarpur Chandigarh: The Centre has given approval for the establishment of a new government medical college at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, besides upgradation of the existing Civil Hospital, an official spokesman of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. NRG28 PB-CORONAVIRUS Ludhiana businessmen told not to visit China Chandigarh: The Punjab health authorities on Wednesday asked Ludhiana businessmen not to travel to China where 130 people have died of novel coronavirus, even as a Mohali resident was tested negative for the infection.

DES22 HR-RAPE-GODMAN Self-styled godman booked for raping two minors in Haryana Panchkula: A self-styled godman of an ashram here was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping two minor girls repeatedly over three days, police said..

