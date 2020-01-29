Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP moves poll body for FIR against Verma over 'terrorist' remark against Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:14 IST
AAP moves poll body for FIR against Verma over 'terrorist' remark against Kejriwal

The AAP on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against BJP MP Parvesh Verma demanding registration of an FIR against him for allegedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist" The development came on a day the Election Commission ordered the removal of Verma from the BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over his controversial statements during the poll campaign, and also issued a show cause notice to him.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal, saying he is the "son of Delhi" and the people will give it a befitting response in the February 8 election. Kejriwal too expressed anguish over the remarks while tagging a media report on Twitter, according to which Verma had called him a terrorist

"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad," he said in a tweet. Verma, addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency, reportedly said: "Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain(Natwarlals and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country."

Later, Verma said his statement was distorted by Kejriwal and his party and alleged the AAP chief was an expert in "creating drama". "I called Kejriwal 'Natwarlal'( a legendary conman) because he lies, I called him Naxal because he staged dharna to obstruct Republic Day parade and because he supports those raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans in our national capital," Verma said.

In its complaint to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, the AAP has said that by equating Kejriwal to the "anti-national forces" fighting India, Verma has tarnished the image of the chief minister. Calling it a "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct, the complaint by the AAP demanded registration of an FIR against Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priests in defunct Catholic order in Italy accused of sexual abuse

Nine members of a defunct, cult-like Roman Catholic religious order in Italys Tuscany region are under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of two brothers when they were minors, authorities said on Wednesday.The nine, including five prie...

UPDATE 1-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, the groups first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.Few details w...

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020