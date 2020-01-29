Delhi ACB books AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for alleged misuse of Waqf Board funds

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) booked AAP MLA and Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday for alleged misuse of the board's funds, ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls. ACB chief Arvind Deep said the MLA had allegedly misappropriated Waqf Board funds and carried out "irregular recruitment".

An officer, requesting anonymity, said, "We have registered an FIR against him. We are ascertaining the total amount of misappropriated funds and other irregularities that he has committed." The allegations against Khan mainly revolve around the use of Waqf Board funds during the recent anti-CAA protests.

Asif Khan (name changed), a law student in the Jamia Millia Islamia University, said, "Amanatullah Khan is the chairman of the Waqf Board and he has all the powers to use the board's money for the welfare of the (Muslim) community. He has helped my fellow student Mohammad Minhajuddin, who lost an eye, by giving him Rs 5 lakh and a job in the Waqf Board. He has also helped four persons, who were injured during mob lynching." Khan was criticised for allegedly supporting the anti-CAA protests outside the Jamia. The university falls under his Okhla constituency. The AAP leader is eyeing to retain the seat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

When contacted, Khan said, "I am going through the complaint and will talk about it after that." Despite attempts, Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Abid remained unavailable for comments.

Khan won from Okhla in the 2015 Assembly polls, defeating the previous MLA from the seat, Brahm Singh. His appointment as the Waqf Board chairman was challenged in the Supreme Court last year. The apex court had sought answers from the lieutenant governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the MLA in connection with the matter.

