TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 10:23 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:17 IST
"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

