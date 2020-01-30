TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.
"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.
