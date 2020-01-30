Left Menu
For hours at night, Shah and Nadda monitor minutest details of poll strategy

Daily at 10 pm, the office of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes alive exuding energy as party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah take stock of everyday election campaign.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-01-2020 10:38 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda . Image Credit: ANI

It is no usual meeting. Shah and Nadda have been constant to this meeting since January 22 barring one night when Shah had to travel out of the city. That day too party chief Nadda monitored the election preparation. While everyone goes back home, the leaders sit till midnight and beyond preparing to take the election preparation a notch higher the next day.

Party leaders have been made election in-charges of seven Lok Sabhas - for Chandni Chowk it is former Rajasthan BJP chief Arun Chaturvedi, former union minister Manoj Sinha is taking care of North East whereas MoS home minister G Kishen Reddy is responsible for East Delhi, North West is looked after by two MoS Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur. Dharmendra Pradhan is in-charge of New Delhi, West and South Delhi are given to Radha Mohan Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

This meeting decides the action line and issues taken up the next day that can swing the election in their favor. National general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh oversees the meeting. The preparation for this meeting goes on the whole day as data is collated at the back office for even the minutest details required by Shah and Nadda. The meeting accommodates in-charges of public meetings for youth, women, and SCs. While leaders were called as per their requirement to the meeting, Shah and Nadda remain constant.

"There is the accountability of everyone who is made in-charge. They can't shirk it. We count every bike rally, youth sabha, women sabha, SC/ ST sabha along with the number of people present in them assembly wise, every day. This is how minute it goes," informed a senior party leader. Shah and Nadda, both ask MPs and in-charges present about why the target is missed and how to improve it the next day.

"The issues that are making an impact on masses are discussed. Like Shaheen Bagh and CAA, people relate to them," added another leader. Delhi is going to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11 for 70 assembly constituencies. (ANI)

