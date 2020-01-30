Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godse, Modi believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, saying that both believe in the same ideology.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wayanad (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:37 IST
Godse, Modi believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads protest march against CAA in Wayanad on Thursday. /Image courtesy: AICC. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, saying that both believe in the same ideology. Rahul today led 'Save the Constitution' mass protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, he said, "It was a day when one of the greatest men ever born in India was taken away from us. He was taken away by a person who was consumed by hatred. Nathuram Godse tried to kill Gandhi a number of times. And he succeeded in it. Godse hated Gandhi because he was in search of the truth." Likening Modi to Godse, the Congress leader said, "Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have guts to say he believes in Godse."

Holding the national flag, hundreds of workers took part in approximately two-kilometre long 'Save the Constitution' march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad. Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played the most prominent role in India's freedom struggle through non-violence. In India, January 30 is observed as Martyrs Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming

Quarterback Dak Prescott believes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys will happen this offseason. Im confident a new contract is coming. Im confident in my agent and my team and Im confident in the Cowboys that something will get done, he sa...

Traumatic brain injuries from strike in Iraq diagnosed as "mild" -top U.S. general

Service members suffering from traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month have all so far been diagnosed with mild cases, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the militarys Joint Chiefs of...

UPDATE 7-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell 2 on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Bre...

EIB and PMV sign EUR 60m loan agreement to support Flemish SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Flanders Participation Company PMV have signed a EUR 60 million loan agreement with a view to setting up a new platform, managed by PMV, for loans to Flemish SMEs. This will allow PMV to expand its r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020