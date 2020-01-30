Godse, Modi believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, saying that both believe in the same ideology. Rahul today led 'Save the Constitution' mass protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, he said, "It was a day when one of the greatest men ever born in India was taken away from us. He was taken away by a person who was consumed by hatred. Nathuram Godse tried to kill Gandhi a number of times. And he succeeded in it. Godse hated Gandhi because he was in search of the truth." Likening Modi to Godse, the Congress leader said, "Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have guts to say he believes in Godse."

Holding the national flag, hundreds of workers took part in approximately two-kilometre long 'Save the Constitution' march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad. Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played the most prominent role in India's freedom struggle through non-violence. In India, January 30 is observed as Martyrs Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.