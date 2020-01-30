Left Menu
CAA internal matter of India, will continue to remain engaged with European Parliament members: MEA

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:17 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:17 IST
CAA internal matter of India, will continue to remain engaged with European Parliament members: MEA

Asserting that the CAA is an internal matter of India, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has noted the European Parliament's decision to not put to vote a resolution on the citizenship law on Thursday and will continue to engage with the MEPs on the issue. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has noted European Commission's clarification that the EU Parliament's views don't reflect the official position of the grouping.

"As I have mentioned earlier, CAA is an internal matter of India. It has been adopted though due process and democratic means," Kumar said. "We will continue to engage with the MEPs, the European Parliament and other stakeholders in this matter," he said.

On the developments related with the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, Kumar said the ministry has established contacts with over 600 Indians living in the virus-hit Hubei Province. "We have asked Indians in China's Hubei Province whether they want to return to India," Kumar said.

"We do not have any confirmation about any Indian being affected by coronavirus," he said. On reports of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Kumar said, "We are in talks with US. Kumar also said India has taken up with the British government the issue of anti-India protests outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.

These incidents create difficulties in functioning of our High Commission in London, he said adding that India hopes anti-India protests in London are not repeated in future.

