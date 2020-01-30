Delhi's law & order deteriorating, please take care of it: Kejriwal to Shah on Jamia firing

Reacting to the Jamia firing incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take care of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal's statement came through a tweet replying to a post by Shah in which the home minister said he has directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action in the case.

"What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

