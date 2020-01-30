Left Menu
Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:18 IST
Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 BH-KANHAIYA-RALLY Before embarking on statewide tour, Kanhaiya detained briefly in Bihar Bettiah/Motihari: Leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar was on Thursday thwarted from addressing a rally in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Champaran district of Bihar, where he was detained by officials who told him that permission for the event had been "cancelled" at the eleventh hour.

CAL 8 AS-INSURGENT GROUPS Govt hopeful of ULFA-Independent, other insurgent groups coming for talks to settle issues: Official Guwahati: The government is hopeful of ULFA- Independent and many of the other insurgent groups in Manipur and Nagaland coming for talks to settle their issues, following the Bodo peace accord, an official from the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday. CAL 9 WB-LD BLACKMAIL Scions of 2 biz families held for blackmail, extortion with sleaze videos Kolkata: Kolkata Police has arrested three people including two members of reputable business families over allegations of blackmailing and extorting women with videotapes of their "intimate" moments, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

CAL 10 WB-DILIP GHOSH One cannot be a pol leader unless he has been jailed: Dilip Ghosh Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted yet another controversy on Thursday when he said one cannot become a political leader unless he has been jailed. CAL 11 WB-VIJAYVARGIYA RAHUL Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi's comments seriously : Vijayvargiya Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wondered which ideology the Gandhi scion believed in.

CES 5 WB-CAA ADS Four pro-CAA ad films pending CBFC clearance, will affect BJP campaign: Director Kolkata: Four ad films "highlighting the benefits" of the new citizenship law are pending clearance at the CBFC for about a month, with the director stating that the process was being delayed and the regulating body claiming that changes suggested were yet to be incorporated..

