Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several people stopped on way to Rajghat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:21 IST
Several people stopped on way to Rajghat

Several people including Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan were stopped by the police when they were marching towards the Rajghat to mark the Martyr's Day, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday. Protestors from different location were going to the Rajghat where they planned to form a human chain to register their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were also stopped by the police. "Prashant Bhushan, myself and about 50 protesters have been detained from Delhi Gate. We were just standing with national flag and singing the national anthem.

"Police confirmed: no 144 in force, served us no order. Yet dragged and pushed into bus. Being taken to unknown destination," Yadav tweeted in the evening. Those who still managed to reach Rajghat formed a human chain and observed a one-minute silence at 5.17 pm, the time when Mahatma Gandhi was shod dead.

Holding a banner, that read "No NRC, No CAA and No NPR", they paid tribute to Gandhiji and sang national anthem. CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, who also participated in the human chain along with Sitaram Yechruy, slammed the Delhi Police for failing to file an FIR against Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged incendiary remarks, and also "not taking" action in the Jamia incident.

"Anurag Thakur's call for 'Goli Maro' was implemented by his supporters who came to shoot at Jamia students and when we have come here to pay tribute to the father of the nation, we have been prevented," she said. She added that hundreds of people who came to support could not reach since three metro stations in the vicinity were closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...

Trump's Mideast plan is 'injustice of the century', U.S.-allied Tunisian president says

President Kais Saied of Tunisia, an ally of the United States, said on Thursday that the new U.S. plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is the injustice of the century. Tunisia is serving a two-year term on the United Nations S...

A second video shows Trump with former Ukraine fixer Lev Parnas

A secretly recorded video released on Thursday shows U.S. President Donald Trump associating with Lev Parnas, the indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of Trumps Democratic political rivals.It is the...

Trump says coronavirus outbreak is 'very well under control'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.Were working very closely with China and with a lot of other people and a lot of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020