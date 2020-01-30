ECI issues notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating MCC

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a notice by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over his promise to build mohalla clinic in a court complex. BJP had filed a complaint with the ECI and he has been asked to submit a reply on or before evening of January 31.

"The Commission has received a complaint dated January 14 from Neeraj, BJP, Delhi Pradesh interalia alleging that you, in the capacity of Chief Minister, NCT of Delhi, have made an announcement before gathering of advocates in Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebration organised on January 13 at Tis Hazari Court by Delhi Bar Association, that 'if land could be provided in the premises (of the court complex) Mohalla Clinic would be established'," ECI wrote to Kejriwal. "Whereas, the Commission is of the opinion that by making the said promise you have violated the provision of Model Code of Conduct. Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 5:00 PM of January 31. If no explanation is submitted within the said limit, the Commission shall take a decision without a further reference to you," ECI added. (ANI)

