Delhi polls: Punjab CM to campaign from February 3 to 5
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will campaign for Congress candidates in Delhi from February 3 to 5. The elections to the Delhi assembly are schedule to be held on February 8. Singh, who has been named as the star campaigner by the Congress, will address a series of public meetings and participate in roadshows in parts of the national capital, said a release issued by the Punjab Congress.
Singh is scheduled to address a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Surender Setia in Hari Nagar on February 3 followed by a roadshow for party candidate Shivani Chopra in Kalkaji. On February 4, the chief minister will participate in a roadshow at Kasturba Nagar in favour of party candidate Abhishek Dutt followed by a public meeting at Bata Chowk Bhogal in Jangpura.
Singh's election programme on February 5 is yet to be finalised, said the release.
