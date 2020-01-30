Delhi polls: Punjab CM to campaign from February 3 to 5

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will campaign for Congress candidates in Delhi from February 3 to 5. The elections to the Delhi assembly are schedule to be held on February 8. Singh, who has been named as the star campaigner by the Congress, will address a series of public meetings and participate in roadshows in parts of the national capital, said a release issued by the Punjab Congress.

Singh is scheduled to address a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Surender Setia in Hari Nagar on February 3 followed by a roadshow for party candidate Shivani Chopra in Kalkaji. On February 4, the chief minister will participate in a roadshow at Kasturba Nagar in favour of party candidate Abhishek Dutt followed by a public meeting at Bata Chowk Bhogal in Jangpura.

Singh's election programme on February 5 is yet to be finalised, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.