Kejriwal holds roadshow in poll-bound Delhi's Mangolpuri

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking election from New Delhi Assembly constituency for the third consecutive time, on Friday held a massive roadshow in Mangolpuri area for the ensuing polls.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking election from New Delhi Assembly constituency for the third consecutive time, on Friday held a massive roadshow in Mangolpuri area for the ensuing polls. Standing atop an open yellow coloured jeep, Kejriwal's roadshow passed through the lanes of North-west region of the national capital.

Supporters hailing Kejriwal were seen carrying Aam Aadmi Party's flag and the Chief Minister was seen waving and greeting to the people. Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.

The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

