Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi needs BJP govt for city's all-round development, resolution of myriad issues: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that Delhi needs a BJP-led government for the city's all-round development and resolution of various issues facing the national capital such as pollution and water shortage.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:45 IST
Delhi needs BJP govt for city's all-round development, resolution of myriad issues: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that Delhi needs a BJP-led government for the city's all-round development and resolution of various issues facing the national capital such as pollution and water shortage. Releasing the party's manifesto for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, Gadkari said that the BJP's central government had decided in 2014 itself to free Delhi of air and water pollution, and has taken a number of steps in this direction.

"When our government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the biggest challenges facing Delhi were air pollution and water pollution. We decided to rid Delhi of these twin evils," Gadkari said. "We included 40 rivers in the 'Namami Gange' programme along with the Ganga. Yamuna was one of the rivers included in the programme. Around Rs 6,000 crore has been spent on purifying the Yamuna whose benefit has been accrued to Delhi as well," the senior BJP leader said.

He underlined that the manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is based on the "politics of development and progress". "We have consulted 11 lakh people in developing the manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections for 2020. It is based on the politics of development and progress. If the government of India is so powerful then Delhi also needs a BJP ruled government for development in the future," he said.

Gadkari further said that the second important work that the BJP-led Union government did for Delhi was to work on Lakhwar multipurpose project to resolve the drinking water crisis in the region. "There has a tug-of-war since 1970 among the states of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over drinking water. If this issue is resolved then Delhi will not face any problem with drinking water till 2070. The cost of the project is Rs 6,000 crore out of which 90 per cent of the cost is borne by the Union government," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister further talked about the development of road projects which benefitted Delhi and played a role in reducing air pollution levels in the national capital. "The trucks that used to go to and from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh used to traverse through Delhi for reaching their destination. We built the western peripheral and eastern peripheral ring roads thanks to which these trucks do not have to enter Delhi now. Due to this air pollution as well as the number of accidents have come down," he said.

"Many other road projects have also been taken up which have benefitted Delhi. We have started work on a highway between Delhi and Mumbai at the cost of over Rs 1,00,000 crore. This will cross through tribal areas in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and reduce the journey time between the two megacities to 12 hours," the former BJP president added. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Delhi on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

For Hungarian couple, prayers and science followed by gift of family

The Pongracz family, a couple who both serve as Lutheran pastors in western Hungary, consider it Gods blessing that they had their first baby after undergoing in-vitro fertilization in 2015.Since their son Lazar was born, they also had twin...

Indonesia deports US journalist after alleged visa violation: employer

Jakarta, Jan 31 AFP Indonesia has deported an American journalist working for a website that reported on sensitive environmental issues in the Southeast Asian archipelago over an alleged visa violation, his employer said Friday. Philip Jaco...

UPDATE 2-Airbus to pay $4 bln to settle corruption probe

European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.6 billion euros 4 billion to settle corruption probes by U.S., British and French authorities into contract dealings, lifting a legal cloud that has hung over the worlds largest aircraft maker for years...

CR AC local debut: Stampede-like scene, chaos at Thane station

Chaos and stampede-like situation prevailed at suburban Thane station on Friday, as commuters thronged to board the air-conditioned local on the first day of its regular run. The AC train services started from the early hours of the day, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020