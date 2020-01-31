Delhi polls: EC appoints special expenditure observer, special police observer
The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls, a statement said. The decision comes after the Commission held a meeting with Delhi Chief Secretary, city police chief and other top officials to review poll preparedness.
"Das as the Special Police Observer is assigned to oversee the deployment and other security related issues," the EC statement said. "As special expenditure observer, Murali in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken... against all persons or entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies etc," it added.
Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Mrinal Kanti Das
- IRS
- exIPS
- Murli Kumar
ALSO READ
Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea
Delhi's air quality remains 'poor', despite rain
Fighting to win 68 seats in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia ahead of filing nomination
Jaishankar, Iran FM discuss 2015 nuclear deal in New Delhi
Allocate maximum funds to Delhi in Union Budget: Kejriwal to Centre