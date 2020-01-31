AAP seeks investigation into 'role of Anurag Thakur' in Jamia firing incident

Aam Aadmi Party has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding an investigation into the "role of Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the Jamia student shooting incident". In the complaint given by AAP volunteer Prem Sagar Pal, the party has also submitted a CD containing video clipping of the individual firing on the protest march in Jamia Nagar area.

"This action is in the direct chronology of what Anurag Thakur of BJP had exhorted a couple of days ago "desh ke gaddaro ko...". The individual taking inspiration and direction from Anurag Thakur seems to have been abetted to commit the crime of firing on a protestor", the complaint read. It has also asked the Delhi police to include Thakur's name in the case as a 'conspirator and 'abettor'.

Earlier in the day, the boy, who opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday injuring one student, was sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board in Delhi on Friday. Delhi Police's Crime Branch produced the accused before the Juvenile Justice Board here today.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at New Friends Colony Police Station. (ANI)

