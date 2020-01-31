Brexit is a 'sea change' for Europe: Merkel spokesman

Britain's EU departure on Friday marks a "sea change" for the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said. "It is clearly a sea change for Europe because the UK was an important member of the EU for 47 years -- nearly half a century," said Steffen Seibert said at a government press conference.

Berlin hopes Britain will continue to be a "close partner and friend", Seibert added. "We regret (Brexit), and we think the majority of the German population feel the same, but we respect the decision made by the British people."

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month, Merkel said Brexit was a "wake-up call" for the EU. "That means that we will work even more intensively on being strong and innovative," said Seibert.

"European integration has brought Europe peace and prosperity... We and the other 26 remaining member states are determined to continue this success story." Britain is due to officially leave the European Union at 2300 GMT -- midnight in Brussels and 11:00 pm in London.

The country will initially remain under EU rules for trade, travel, and business during an 11-month transition. The two sides have until the end of the year to negotiate their future relationship and trading arrangements.

Speaking on German TV earlier Friday, the British ambassador to Germany Sir Sebastian Wood said he believed an agreement could be reached by December.

