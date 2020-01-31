Prez misquoted Mahatma Gandhi to justify CAA: Left parties

Left parties on Friday slammed President Ram Nath Kovind for misqouting Mahatma Gandhi to "justify" the amended Citizenship Act. CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the Narendra Modi government has been invoking Mahatma Gandhi to propagate their lies.

"Modi government continues to lie by invoking Gandhi's ideas, now in the President's address, on the divisive CAA. Their lies stand exposed. Gandhi spoke the exact opposite in the cited statement. Gandhiji was killed because he stood for a secular and inclusive India," Yechury said in a tweet. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Kovind during his address to a joint sitting of Parliament said, "The Muslims have said they would be loyal to India. Let us trust them with all our heart. Let us remember that truth alone triumphs never untruth."

Yechury said that Gandhi had in fact said, "Muslims, who have chosen to remain in India are loyal to India and we should give them our complete trust. In all his writings he has always spoken about all the religions together. He has even said that those Hindus and Sikhs who choose to go to Pakistan should be loyal to Pakistan." He slammed the President for being silent on the real problems of the people.

CPI General Secretary D Raja also said that Gandhi's name is being taken in vain. "It's very inappropriate to take name of Gandhi to justify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the communal policy of this government. The government through the President's address tried to paint a rosy picture when the country is in turmoil," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.