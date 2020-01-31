Vote after comparing works done by Centre, AAP: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday asked people to compare the works done by the Modi government and the AAP dispensation in Delhi, and decide whom to vote for in the February 8 assembly polls here. Addressing a gathering in Delhi's Ghonda area, Nadda alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed to fulfil its promises made in the run up to the 2015 assembly elections.

The BJP president said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had promised to construct 500 schools and 20 colleges, and provide clean water, but it failed to do so. On other hand, the BJP-led central government has done several works for the people of Delhi despite hurdles created by the AAP dispensation.

The Modi government gave ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, he said, adding that the Centre will also provide pucca houses to every slum dweller. "I want to ask you that before going to cast your votes, see the work of any party in the past and then take decision," Nadda said.

The central government constructed the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways due to which 60,000 vehicles do not need to enter Delhi, resulting in reduction in pollution level in the city. The AAP created hurdles in construction of Metro Phase-IV, but the Modi government ensured the smooth execution of the project, he said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.