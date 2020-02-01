Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chronology of Brexit as the UK leaves the European Union

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 08:37 IST
Chronology of Brexit as the UK leaves the European Union

Following is the chronology of Brexit as the UK leaves the European Union, more than three and a half years since the country voted for it in a referendum in 2016.

January 23, 2013: Prime Minister David Cameron promises an in-out referendum on EU membership if his Conservative Party wins the 2015 General Election. May 7, 2015: The Conservatives make sweeping gains over the Labour Party and secure a majority in the House of Commons.

June 23, 2016: The UK votes in a crucial referendum to leave the EU with 52 per cent of the public supporting Brexit. David Cameron, resign as prime minister. July 13, 2016 : Theresa May wins the Conservative Party leadership contest and becomes prime minister.

March 29, 2017 : May sends a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, triggering Article 50. It sets the date for the UK's departure in two years’ time: March 29, 2019. April 18, 2017 : May announces a snap general election in the UK, to be held on June 8.

June 8, 2017: May loses her Commons majority after her election gamble backfires. July 17, 2017: Brexit talks officially get underway in Brussels between EU and UK negotiators.

March 19, 2018: The UK and EU publish a draft agreement on Britain's withdrawal. But the agreement is not totally agreed. July 6, 2018: Prime Minister May unveils to her Cabinet her much-awaited Chequers plan.

July 8, 2018: The UK's Brexit minister David Davis resigns in protest. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson follows suit. November 15 2018: Dominic Raab resigns as Brexit Secretary.

November 25, 2018: The 27 European Union leaders endorse the Brexit deal. December 13, 2018: Prime Minister May survives a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party.

January 15, 2019: MPs reject May's Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202 in a historic vote. March 12, 2019: MPs again reject the Government's Brexit deal by 391 votes to 242.

March 20, 2019: May asks the EU to delay Brexit from March 29 until June 30. March 29, 2019: MPs reject May's Withdrawal Agreement by 286 votes to 344, majority 58, on the day when the UK was due to leave the European Union.

April 10, 2019: EU apress on a flexible extension to Brexit is agreed until October 31. May 24, 2019: May announces she is standing down as Tory party leader on June 7.

June 7, 2019: May officially steps down as Tory leader. July 23 2019: Boris Johnson is elected as leader of the Conservative Party and becomes the UK's new Prime Minister.

August 28, 2019: The UK Parliament is prorogued, or suspended, for five weeks, upon advice given to Queen Elizabeth II by Johnson's government. September 3, 2019: 21 rebel Conservative MPs vote against the government in protest at its Brexit strategy of driving the UK towards an exit from the EU by October 31.

October 3, 2019: The UK government sends a new Brexit plan to Brussels. October 17, 2019: The UK and EU announce dramatically that they have struck a new Brexit deal, ahead of a Brussels summit.

October 19, 2019: At a special Saturday sitting, British MPs withhold their approval for the deal until laws implementing Brexit are in place. October 22, 2019: Johnson puts Brexit legislation on “pause”, citing MPs’ obstacles.

October 28, 2019: The EU agrees to offer the UK a Brexit “flextension” until January 31. October 29, 2019: The House of Commons approves a general election on December 12.

December 12, 2019: Prime Minister Johnson's Conservatives wins General Elections and gain an 80-seat majority in the Commons. January 23, 2020: The UK's EU Withdrawal bill becomes law, after a relatively smooth passage through Parliament.

January 29, 2020: The European Parliament approves the Brexit divorce deal under which the UK will leave the EU on 2300 GMT on January 31. January 31, 2020: The UK officially leaves the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

Umm Al-Fahm Israel, Feb 1 AFP In the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm residents are scared and angry over US President Donald Trumps peace plan which sees them as part of a future Palestinian state. At the same time, the deal of the century...

Rockets go small to hold off Mavericks

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 67 points and the undersized Houston Rockets squared their season series against the visiting Dallas Mavericks with a 128-121 win Friday at Toyota Center. Harden posted 35 points, a season-hig...

James Anderson asks to remove the 'Mankading law'

England pacer James Anderson has asked the International Cricket Council ICC and Marylebone Cricket Club MCC to remove the law regarding Mankading. His remarks came as Afghanistans spinner resorted to Mankading to dismiss a Pakistan batsman...

Car catches fire after colliding with pole in Surat

A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarats Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera. A man was seen narrowly escaping as the car lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020