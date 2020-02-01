Parties in Andhra Pradesh dub budget as disappointing Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday dubbed the Union budget 2020-21 as disappointing for the state. Both parties decried non-allocation of grants that were overdue to the state.

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said the budget was totally disappointing as the state got only an empty hand. "There was no mention of the special category status to the state or various incentives. Neither was there a mention of the special grant for backward districts development nor promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, he lamented.

Noting that the Centre should have released more funds for the Polavaram multipurpose project, the Rajya Sabha member said they would raise the injustice done to Andhra with the Centre. TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu blamed the YSRC government for failing to extract the states due from the Centre.

The faulty policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government have brought disgrace to the state, which has been in chaos because of the "inept" governance. Though the YSRC leadership boasted it would force the Centre to release more funds to the state, it has clearly failed as the Budget indicated," the former Finance Minister said. Yanamala said the Chief Minister owes an explanation to people on the failure to secure adequate Central grants.

PTI DBV NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.