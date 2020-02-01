AAP complains to EC about 'certain political parties' trying to sabotage polls

AAP on Saturday asked the Election Commission to direct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence planned by "certain political parties" in the city to sabotage the Delhi elections. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Aam Aadmi Party said it has come to know through its sources that certain "anti social elements in connivance with certain political parties" are planning to create unrest and violence on Sunday to subvert law and order in Delhi and to impede the conduct of free and fair election.

"We have attached a video wherein a group can be seen giving a call to assemble near Sarita Vihar in large numbers. We have attached the picture of one of such hoarding being put in some parts of Delhi," the letter said. "In the light of these, we apprehend that this may be a well planned conspiracy to sabotage the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020," it said.

The AAP urged the EC to act immediately and direct the Commissioner of Police and other agencies to investigate and take appropriate measures to pre-empt any such criminal act. The AAP claimed that the BJP is planning a "big disturbance" on February 2 at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia, where anti-CAA protests are underway and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

