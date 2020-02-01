Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM- state TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 20:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM- state TV
Iraqi President Barham Salih Image Credit: Twitter (@BarhamSalih)

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed on Saturday Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister, State TV reported, after squabbling political parties failed to name a candidate in the two months since the former premier was ousted by popular protests.

Allawi would run the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month. Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned in November amid mass anti-government unrest where hundreds of thousands of Iraqis took to the streets demanding the removal of Iraq's political elite. Nearly 500 protesters have been killed in a deadly crackdown by security forces.

Allawi was quoted by state TV as saying he would resign if political blocs sought to impose candidates for different ministries. He also called on protesters to continue demonstrating until their demands are met.

However, protesters are likely to oppose him as prime minister. For demonstrators who demand the removal of what they say is a corrupt ruling elite, the former communications minister under ex-premier Nuri al-Maliki who presided over the fall of multiple Iraqi cities to Islamic State in 2014 and is accused of pro-Shi'ite sectarian policies is part of the system and therefore unacceptable.

Iraq is facing its biggest crisis since the military defeat of the Islamic State in 2017. A mostly Shi'ite popular uprising in Baghdad and the south challenges the country's mainly Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim ruling elite. The country has been thrown into further disarray since the killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3. Iran responded with missile attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces, pushing the region to the brink of an all-out conflict.

Pro-Iran politicians have tried to use those events to shift the focus away from popular discontent with their grip on power and towards anti-American rallies and demands for the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Over 9 cr cash seized in Delhi till Feb 1

Over 6 lakh hoardingsbannersposters are removed under Defacement of Properties Act by the local bodies, officials said on Saturday. According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, as on 1st February, a total of 6,19,141 hoardingsban...

Oppn dubs budget as insipid, slams govt for 'all talk, nothing concrete'

Describing the Union Budget as insipid and one that is all talk and nothing concrete, Opposition parties on Saturday said it does not address the key issue of unemployment or suggest ways to fuel investment to spur economic growth. While th...

Coronavirus: Air passengers from Thailand, Singapore to be screened

Passengers arriving from Thailand and Singapore will be screened at airports in addition to those coming from China and Hong Kong for possible exposure to novel coronavirus nCoV, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The decision was ...

Vice-President arrives to open skill centre, transport system

Vice-President arrives to open skill centre, transport system Bengaluru, Feb 1 PTI Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at the Hubballi airport on Saturday by a special Indian Air Force plane to take part in two events. Naidu wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020