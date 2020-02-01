Shooter has changed but ideology pulling trigger remains same: Cong on Shaheen Bagh incident

In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh firing incident, the Congress on Saturday said the shooter has changed but the ideology pulling the trigger in 1948 or 2020 has remained the same. A man fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same 'Goli Maro' -- Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns." "Instead of 'Make in India' focus is on 'spreading hate in India'," he said.

During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters. "Apart from Netas war cry of 'Goli Maro' -- other thing responsible for rise of violence are venom and disgust loaded Hindu v/s Muslim TV debates (especially audience based shows) conducted for TRP which start at 4:00pm till 10:00pm everynight-they should be banned in public interest!" Shergill said in another tweet.

No one was injured in the Shaheen Bagh incident. The man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hindu ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student in the presence of police personnel, triggering massive protest by the Jamia students against the police inaction.

