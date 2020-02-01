Left Menu
BJP MLA in Maharashtra sends defamation notice to party MP

BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has sent a defamation notice to Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, an MP from his own party, alleging that Chikhlikar called him "blackmailer" in a letter to PWD officials in Maharashtra. Bamb, who represents Gangapur seat in Aurangabad district, has demanded a compensation of Rs 23 crore from Chikhlikar, Member of Parliament from Nanded in the state.

Bamb said in the notice that Chikhlikar wrote a letter to Public Works Department officials in November 2019, saying they should not pay heed to complaints from Bamb, and called him a "blackmailer". "I have sent a notice for defamation to Chikhlikar through my legal advisor," Bamb told PTI on Saturday.

The notice said that Chikhlikar's allegations were baseless and had caused the MLA mental agony, demanding Rs 23 crore in compensation. Chikhlikar should also tender unconditional apology and remove all messages agaist Bamb posted by him on social media, it further demanded.

"My party has not intervened in the issue. I have decided to explore a legal remedy," Bamb said. Chikhlikar could not be reached for reaction despite repeated attempts.

Notably, senior BJP leader and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said last month that local political leaders harass contractors when any infrastructure work starts in the Marathwada region. These leaders call contractors before the work starts and demand bribes, Gadkari had hinted, warning that they would face CBI raids if such obstruction of work did not stop.

He did not name any leader or party..

