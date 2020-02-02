Left Menu
Delhi polls: 25 pc of AAP candidates, 20 pc BJP nominees have declared criminal cases, says ADR

  PTI
  New Delhi
  02-02-2020
  • Created: 02-02-2020 00:38 IST
Fifteen percent of Congress candidates also have declared serious criminal cases against them, the ADR said. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-five percent of AAP candidates and 20 percent of BJP contestants in the fray for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms. Fifteen percent of Congress candidates also have declared serious criminal cases against them, the ADR said.

In the Delhi assembly polls, 672 candidates are in the fray, one less than in 2015. The top three richest candidates are from the AAP. They are Dharampal Lakra from Mundka (Rs 292 crore), Parmila Tokas from R K Puram (Rs 80 crore) and Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur (Rs 80 crore).

"Out of 672 candidates analyzed, 133 (20 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, out of 673 candidates analyzed, 114 (17 percent) had declared criminal cases against themselves," the ADR said. It said 32 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 32 candidates, one candidate has declared cases related to rape. Four contestants have declared cases related to attempt to murder.

Eight have declared cases related to hate speech, the ADR said

