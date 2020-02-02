Delhi Assembly polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies; Kejriwal to lead roadshows today

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti will address rallies in the national capital on Sunday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated for next week. BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in the city. Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address two public gatherings.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala. Speaking at a rally in Dwarka, Singh, in a veiled reference to Kejriwal, on Saturday accused the AAP leader of betraying his mentor and social activist Anna Hazare by joining active politics and questioned that how he will be able to maintain the trust of people.

"Anna Hazare repeatedly told them (AAP) to not form a political party. He said they are fighting against corruption. He had promised people of India that those fighting beside him will not join active politics for some time. But despite that, they formed one," he said. "They formed government too as they had joined the political arena through Anna Hazare. But AAP did not implement any of the policies of the Narendra Modi government in Delhi, even when other state governments did that," the Defence Minister added.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

