Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:28 IST
Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Addressing a public meeting on the first day of the three-day CPI national council meeting here, Raja said the new citizenship law is not only against Muslims but also "against the poor, Dalits, tribals and common people".

He said the party is launching a "BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao" campaign. "By bringing in the CAA, the BJP and RSS want to break India, divide people, want to polarise society. This is their sinister design. What (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah are doing today is fascism. It is inhuman," he said.

The senior Left leader said the Constitution stands for inclusiveness, equality and fraternity. "The Constitution says we the people of India. It does not say we the Hindus or Christians or Muslims. Please all join hands to stop the BJP-RSS' gameplan to make India a Hindu Rashtra", Raja said.

The CPI general secretary said India does not belong to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah alone. "We saw what had happened in some countries of Europe where such an act (CAA) was in force. A similar situation will happen in India if such an Act is in force in India," Raja said without elaborating.

He said a "BJP Hathao, Desh Bachao" campaign would be launched to reach out to every state and every corner of the country, the CPI leader said. Later, asked about reservations of the CPI(M) and the Congress in West Bengal about launching a united fight with the Trinamool Congress against the BJP, Raja told reporters that situations are different in each state.

"We work together at the national level. A coordination is there among secular democratic parties inside Parliament. Fascism is our common threat," he said. Asked about the last week's firing on anti-CAA protesters in Murshidabad district, which the Congress and the CPI(M) alleged was by TMC-sheltered miscreants, Raja said, "I don't know what exactly happened in Bengal, but I know what is happening in Delhi." In Delhi, BJP leaders including ministers are instigating people and making provocative statements about peaceful anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Milia and the JNU, he alleged.

"They (BJP leaders) raise the bogey of Pakistan all the time, they think no agitation should take place. Union Home Minister Amit Shah even branded the protesters as anti- nationals," he said. On the call of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to form a common platform to fight the BJP, Raja said, "I have already stated that all secular, democratic parties should come together nationally. Let us see what she is doing at the state level." However, he claimed that the BJP has got a foothold in West Bengal because of the TMC.

The CPI leader also criticised West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for making 'inflammatory' statements and said such comments reveal the mindset of the saffron party. "The way he (Ghosh) is making inflammatory statements, the way he is suggesting that anti-CAA agitators involved in violence should be shot like dogs shows how fascism has reared its head in the country," he claimed.

Raja was referring to Ghosh's statement last month that those setting fire on public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states..

