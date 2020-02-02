Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 p.m. MDS5 KA-LD CABINET EXPANSION Karnataka cabinet expansion on February 6: CM Bengaluru: The much awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on February 6 with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa saying that 13 MLAs would take oath of office.

MDS4 KL-2ND LD CORONAVIRUS Second case reported from Kerala, Awaiting results, says state govt Thiruvananthapuram: India on Sunday reported a second case of novel coronavirus with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive, officials said. However, the Kerala government said the state was awaiting the results of tests on the patient from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

MDS6 TN-STALIN-CAA DRIVE Stalin launches signature campaing against CAA, NRC, NPR Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin launched a 'one crore signature campaign' against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register here. MES1 KA-VP-VENKAIAH NAIDU Shun sedentary lifestyle, do exercise, says Vice- President Hubballi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon people to wage a war against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and urged the younger generation to shun sedentary lifestyle and do regular physical exercise to stay healthy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.