Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political leaders make best use of last Sunday before Delhi polls, address several rallies, gatherings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 00:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 00:08 IST
Political leaders make best use of last Sunday before Delhi polls, address several rallies, gatherings

From addressing rallies and gatherings to holding roadshows, leaders of political parties made the best use of Sunday, the last before the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, to garner support for their candidates. The BJP conducted a mega contact programme, with its top leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, visiting all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed public meetings in Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala, and undertook roadshows in Kirari and Mundka. After campaign hours ended, BJP leaders visited the party's 85 election offices to review preparations for the polls and to boost the morale of BJP workers.

Shah and Nadda in their speeches attacked the AAP and the Congress over the Shaheen Bagh anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. Defence Minister Singh in election meetings in the Delhi Cantt and Karol Bagh assembly constituencies asserted that the BJP believed in positive politics and accused the AAP and the Congress of practising politics of "appeasement and polarisation".

Union minister Smriti Irani campaigned extensively in Rohini, Mehrauli, R K Puram, Kasturba Nagar. She said that it was a "tragedy" that Chief Minister Kejriwal who joined politics to bring a change was "supporting" anti-national elements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted his Delhi counterpart Kejriwal over the protests at Shaheen Bagh.

The BJP leaders were also joined by their party's allies in campaigning. Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar attacked Kejriwal, saying some people are more interested in publicity than work.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan campaigned in Sangam Vihar. The BJP is contesting the assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party.

The Congress released its manifesto for the assembly polls on Sunday. It promised to give unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, implement cashback schemes for water and power consumers, and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also campaigned for his party candidate in Palam seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour alters Phoenix Open hole to honor Bryant

The PGA Tour honored the late Kobe Bryant by using the numbers from the basketball stars Lakers jerseys to determine the location of the pin on a hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday. The 16th-hole pin in the final round was cut 24 paces yard...

CG: Two jawans injured in bomb blasts triggered by Naxals

Two jawans were injured on Sunday in bomb blasts triggered by Naxals in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarhs Bastar region, police said. The incidents occurred in Dantewada and Kanker districts, officials said.Dantewada SP Abhishek Palla...

Firing at me result of hyper nationalism: Jamia student

The Jamia Millia Islamia student who was injured in a firing outside the university during an anti-CAA protest dubbed the incident a result of hyper nationalism. In his Facebook post, Shadab Farooq said what happened on Thursday can be term...

EXCLUSIVE-Draft of Lebanese financial rescue plan promises "painful" steps

Lebanons new government will look to reduce interest rates and recapitalise banks as part of a broad plan that includes taking painful steps to escape a deep financial crisis, according to a draft policy statement seen by Reuters. The 17-pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020