Govt can't support a notice to move resolution to recall Guv: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the government cannot support a notice to move resolution by opposition to recall state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan just because he expressed his opinion. Speaking in the state assembly, Vijayan said, "How can the government ask to recall a governor, just because he expressed his opinion? The government stand is clear, we can't support to move a resolution to recall governor because he expressed his opinion."

However, Vijayan said that he "disagrees" with the opinions of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution against CAA. Governor has expressed his opinion criticising the resolution moved by the assembly, which I strongly disagree with. Even Kerala Speaker has openly opposed his opinion," he said.

Replying to opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's allegation in the assembly that CPI(M) is showing double standards, Pinarayi said, "The opposition leader is trying to use the governor to sabotage the government. The opposition is trying to use it politically." Earlier today, Vijayan accused that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members for trying to sneak into peacefully conducted anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state and create problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.