Kejriwal has become toy in hands of antisocial and anti-India elements: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:30 IST
Ramping up his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal has become a "toy in the hands of antisocial and anti-India elements". Addressing a rally in Vikaspuri in west Delhi, Adityanath said Kejriwal is not bothered about key issues such as providing clean drinking water but is concerned about Shaheen Bagh, the anti-citizenship amendment act protest site.

At another rally in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, Adityanath said Kejriwal has played with the emotions of the people of Delhi for last five years. "He obstructed the development of Delhi. And knowingly and unknowingly, he became a toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements," Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed Kejriwal for "sympathising" with elements who he said gave anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

