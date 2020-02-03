With Congress not putting up a fight in Delhi election, concerned BJP banks on floating votes

By Pragya Kaushika The BJP leadership is seriously concerned about the Congress not putting up a decent fight in Delhi elections, and is fearful that a bad show by its chief national opponent could end up boosting the chances of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sources stated that the BJP was hoping that Congress would put up a good fight in the national capital, just as it had done in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Most of Congress' candidates had secured the second position in the polls held last year, cornering a sizeable vote percentage. The senior leaders of the BJP feel that the top Congress leadership has deliberately not gone in for campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls in an effort to provide help to the AAP.

"We feel there is a tacit understanding between the Congress and AAP, which has been proved as their top leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are yet to campaign in the city with just four days left for the polling," sources pointed out. However, Congress' abject surrender to AAP has made the road tough for the BJP and its leadership is trying hard to secure and reach out to the last possible voter.

According to a senior party leader, the percentage gap between BJP and AAP is narrowing but it is yet to be filled. Congress holds sway over 5 to 6 per cent of votes in Delhi. If this percentage goes up and translates into seats too it could really improve the chances of BJP in securing a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly," sources added.

The party feels that the 12 per cent floating votes are likely to play a big role in the forthcoming polls. It feels that the recent incidents in Shaheen Bagh and its aftermath could help it in ensuring a majority in the polls. Assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled to be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will be held on February 11. (ANI)

