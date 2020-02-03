Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dissatisfaction, intense lobbying ahead of Feb 6 cabinet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:02 IST
Dissatisfaction, intense lobbying ahead of Feb 6 cabinet

A wave of dissatisfaction has hitthe six-month-old BJP government against the backdrop of ChiefMinister B S Yediyurappa's announcement to induct 13 aspirants in the second cabinet expansion on February 6. In the first cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister hadinducted 17 ministers on August 20, 2019.

Among the 13, ten will be those defectors from Congress and the JD(S) who were disqualified earlier and won the assembly by-election in December last year. The rest will be the 'native BJP leaders', as DeputyChief Minister Govind Karjol put it.

Speculations are rife that Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti and C P Yogeshwar, who hadlost to H D Kumaraswamy from Channapatna assembly segment,would be inducted. If Yogeshwar is included in the cabinet then he will bethe second minister after Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadiwho had lost and yet made it to the cabinet.

The possible induction of Yogeshwar and Savadi, who was made Deputy Chief Minister despite losing the Assembly elections, are also a "reason" for discontent in the BJP. Hectic activities began in the power corridor and MLAsstarted forming groups to impress upon the Chief Minister toinclude their members in the ministry.

While one group was from the "Kalyana Karnataka" region, the others were the defectors who will be excluded in the cabinet expansion. A few MLAS from 'Kalyana Karnataka' region or erstwhileHyderabad-Karnataka region comprising six districts, met atthe Legislature Home and held a meeting.

The meeting was led by Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak akaRaju Gouda and Honnalli MLA M P Renukacharya. The MLAs of theKalyana Karnataka region were unanimous that their backward region should get representation in the cabinet.

Later, Gouda met the Chief Minister and requested that their region be given adequate representation in the cabinet, which is lacking development. Talking to reporters, Gouda said, "We had given representations to all the MPs, MLAs and the Chief Minister.

Today also we all had a meeting and later called on the ChiefMinister requesting him to make any MLA from our region aminister." He said any imbalance in cabinet expansion will causetrouble to the MLAs from Kalyana Karnataka region. "If you make the defeated candidates ministers then include 120 people in the cabinet," an aggrieved Gouda taunted.

Renukacharya too echoed the same sentiments. "If you givepreference to the defeated candidates then what will happen tothose who won the election? Where should the winners ofelection go? We emphasise upon giving preference to thewinners." On the other hand, the defectors who jumped the Congress and the JD(S) ship and helped form the BJP government too had a meeting in Bengaluru, said BJP sources.

They were unanimous that not only the 11 MLAs who won theelection be made ministers but also A H Vishwanath and M T BNagaraj who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly by- polls from Hunasuru and Hoskote on a BJP ticket. Vishwanath, who was quite vocal on Sunday for dropping hisname, was mellowed down on Monday after meeting Yediyurappa.

However, his insistence for getting a cabinet berthremained intact. "I did not make any proposal before him and will not do itin future because he (Yediyurappa) knows what has to be done,"Vishwanath told reporters after meeting the Chief Minister.

When he was reminded of Yediyurappa's statement that therewere legal complications in making him a minister, Vishwanathsaid, "This government has legal experts and the advocategeneral. They will speak." Amid speculations that Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli maynot get a cabinet berth in the reshuffle, the defected MLAsled by Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, had a meeting to decidetheir future strategy, said party sources. Currently, there are 18 ministers, including the chiefminister, in the cabinet, which has a sanctioned strength of34. Sixteen berths are vacant.

The cabinet expansion exercise will be a delicate task for Yediyurappa as he has to ensure adequate representation for various castes and regions. The ministry already has eight Lingayats, includingYediyurappa; three Vokkaligas; a Brahmin; three SCs, two OBCsand one ST.

Opposition parties have been critical of the BJP and Yediyurappa over the delay in the cabinet expansion, alleging he is weak and his administration has collapsed. Reacting to the cabinet expansion, former Chief MinisterSiddaramaiah quipped, "A drama is taking place. Let it happenon Feburary 6. Afterwards we will see what all happens." PTIGMS RS SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears - deputy PM

Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russias Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscows S...

Man held for buying gadgets using fake docus and loan default

A 45-year-old man was arrested from south Mumbai for allegedly duping financial firms by buying electronic gadgets on loan from showrooms using fake documents of his non-existing bank accounts, a crime branch official said on Monday. The a...

UPDATE 1-Far from virus epicentre, China's Wenzhou city scrambles to curb outbreak

Far from the coronavirus epicenter, the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a major commercial hub with a population of about 3.5 million, is scrambling to contain its own local outbreak.Wenzhou is more than 680 km 425 miles from Wuhan, where ...

Goldstein Roth & Co. Aims to Deploy Rs. 10,000cr ($1.4billion) Into Indian Distressed Assets

Sharik Currimbhoy led Goldstein, Roth Co. GSR has made plans to deploy Rs. 10,000 crores1.4billion into the distressed equity and debt markets in India. The company, earlier knows as Element Capital prior to the merger, advised in marquee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020