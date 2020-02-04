Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovenia's largest party calls for coalition talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ljubljana
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 02:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 01:53 IST
Slovenia's largest party calls for coalition talks

Slovenia's center-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), the biggest in parliament, has invited all other parties in the assembly to coalition talks following the resignation of center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec. A week after Sarec quit, saying his minority coalition government lacked support in parliament to push through important legislation, the SDS said on Monday coalition talks would start on Friday.

"Most probably we are facing the fourth early election (in a row) but of course it is also possible that a new ambitious and majority government is formed for the rest of this mandate," said SDS leader Janez Jansa, who is also an ex-prime minister. Several parties have indicated they might be willing to join a government under the SDS although Jansa failed to form a government when his party emerged from the last election in 2018 as the NATO and European Union member state's biggest party.

The SDS has 26 of the 90 seats in parliament. Potential allies include the center-left Party of Modern Centre with 10 seats, conservative New Slovenia with seven seats and pensioners' party Desus with five seats. The center-left SAB, which has five seats, has called for all parties except the SDS to explore whether it is possible form a government. It said parliament should be given a chance to change the electoral system to allow people to vote for candidates rather than parties.

Serac's coalition included five center-left parties and held 43 seats in parliament. President Borut Pahor is due on Tuesday to start official talks with parliamentary parties and has until the end of this month to nominate a candidate for prime minister or tell the parliament he will not propose anyone.

If that happens, parliamentarians will have another 16 days to propose candidates. If the impasse continues, Pahor must call a snap election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Presidency VC confined in office for over 12 hours as students protest over hostel issues

Presidency University Vice Chancellor Anuradha Lohia has been confined within her chamber on the main campus for over 12 hours now as some students continued their sit-in before her office, demanding expeditious completion of repair works i...

UPDATE 4-Democrats condemn Trump at trial as threat to American democracy

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial unleashed a blistering attack on him on Monday with a forceful appeal for conviction, calling him a man with no ethical co...

WRAPUP 1-Airbus bribery scandal triggers new probes worldwide

Fallout from the Airbus bribery scandal reverberated around the world on Monday as the head of one of its top buyers temporarily stood down and investigations were launched in countries aggrieved at being dragged into the increasingly polit...

Hutton hopes to keep momentum rolling as Sabres host Avs

It has been a streaky season for Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton. After winning his first six games of the season, Hutton went into such a severe slump that he lost his starting job to Linus Ullmark.But with Ullmark expected to miss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020