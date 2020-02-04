Left Menu
Development News Edition

After massive spending blitz, Democrat Steyer looking for Iowa boost

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 02:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 02:39 IST
After massive spending blitz, Democrat Steyer looking for Iowa boost

Democratic presidential contender Tom Steyer on Monday said he expected to leave Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses "with momentum" that carries him later this month to Nevada and South Carolina, where he has shown more strength in opinion polls.

In an interview with Reuters hours ahead of the first votes of the 2020 presidential campaign, the billionaire-turned-activist also said fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg's unorthodox decision to skip the first four voting states meant he had forgone a crucial element for a White House candidate: listening to voters. "I've been a grassroots organizer full-time in the United States for the last seven or eight years," Steyer said. "That means I've been going and looking people in the eye across the country.

"Skipping the first four primary states means skipping the opportunity to have that face-to-face interaction." Former New York Mayor Bloomberg, who entered the race in November, has said he was forced to concentrate on later states after launching his campaign so late.

Steyer pointed to a new poll from Morning Consult that put him in third place among the four early states as evidence that his message is connecting with voters. Eleven contenders are competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November. Iowa polls have put Steyer's support in the single digits despite a lengthy bus tour and an aggressive advertising campaign.

Steyer, who spent more than $200 million of his personal fortune on his campaign last year, has said he would make climate change his No. 1 priority while fighting to break what he characterized as a corporate stranglehold on the U.S. government. He has sought to portray himself as the candidate best equipped to beat Trump, who is likely to put the growing U.S. economy at the core of his re-election effort.

"I'm also the person who built a business from scratch and can go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump on the economy and beat him," Steyer said. "I'm an outsider, not a career politician from Washington, D.C." Steyer's poll numbers have been robust enough to qualify him for recent presidential debates, and he is expected to be on stage on Friday in New Hampshire at the next televised debate.

He criticized the Democratic National Committee on Monday for changing its rules in a way that will make it easier for Bloomberg to qualify for future debates, after ignoring Steyer's call last year to relax polling requirements to allow diverse candidates such as U.S. Senator Cory Booker to join.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, debuts YouTube revenue

Google-parent Alphabet Incs worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015 sent shares down nearly 5 on Monday, overshadowing the disclosure for the first time of YouTube advertising revenue. Revenue from Googles cloud service rose 53 to 2....

UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3 - state TV

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.There had been a further 2,345 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the...

US issues advisory, asks its citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan

The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and issued the highest level of travel alerts for the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK along with the Line of Control LoC ...

UPDATE 1-On Iowa caucus day, YouTube details how it will tackle misleading election content

On the day of the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the U.S. presidential election, Alphabets YouTube detailed how it will tackle false or misleading election-related content. The video-streaming service said in a blog httpsyou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020