FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 02:57 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 02:57 IST
Closing arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump were completed on Monday in the U.S. Senate as the Republican president appeared headed to an acquittal on Wednesday.

Monday Feb. 3 * The Senate trial resumed at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. Over four hours, Trump's lawyers and House of Representatives' Democratic prosecutors delivered their closing arguments.

* The Senate then recessed and subsequently went into a regular session to hear speeches from senators on whether Trump should be convicted or acquitted. Roberts was not present for this session. Tuesday Feb. 4

* Speeches by senators, which are limited to no more than 10 minutes, continue. Separately, Trump is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address to both chambers of the U.S. Congress at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT). Wednesday Feb. 5

* Any remaining senators' speeches will be delivered. * The trial resumes with a final vote scheduled on Trump's acquittal or conviction at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).

