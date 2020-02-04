Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 04:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein have surged to the top of an opinion poll five days ahead of an election in Ireland that looks set to be a major breakthrough for the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army.

An Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll published on Monday found support for left-wing Sinn Fein at 25%, making them a clear leader, with support for centre-right Fianna Fail at 23%. Support for governing Fine Gael was 20%. Fine Gael and main opposition Fianna Fail both refuse to govern with Sinn Fein, citing their IRA links and opposing economic policies.

Sinn Fein, whose members were banned from speaking on Irish media until the mid-1990s before the end of Northern Ireland's three decades of conflict, is part of a power-sharing government in the British-run province, which it ultimately wants to reunite with the Irish Republic. The party has said it will not go into coalition government without a commitment to immediately start planning for a referendum on the unification of Ireland, a vote it would push to be held within five years.

Approval for the government, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin all fell as Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald shot up seven points to 41% to become the post popular among all the main parties. Despite the poll, Sinn Fein are unlikely to emerge as the largest party as it is running only 42 candidates, which is around half the number of candidates being fielded by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Sinn Fein would need to get almost all 42 elected to the 160-seat chamber to give it a shot at emerging as the largest party. Getting such a return would be difficult for any party, analysts say. Ireland's proportional representation system also favours parties running more than one candidate in larger constituencies.

A senior member of the Sinn Fein front bench David Cullinane responded to the opinion poll on Twitter by criticising journalists who questioned his party's strategy. "We are standing enough candidates to be serious contenders for Government. The demand for change is heart lifting."

Earlier on Monday, Ireland's national broadcaster RTE reversed a decision to exclude party leader McDonald from a televised debate scheduled for Tuesday evening. The broadcaster had planned to restrict the debate to Varadkar and Martin, the leaders of the two parties it considered most likely to lead the next Irish government based on empirical data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Streaking Bruins take aim at Canucks

The Boston Bruins look to continue their hot play coming off the All-Star break as they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Bruins have won both their games since returning to action, including a 6-1 drubbing of the Minnesota W...

Russia postpones annual investment forum over coronavirus fears

Russia is postponing an annual investment forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi that had been scheduled to take place next week due to coronavirus concerns, a government order said on Monday.The Russian Investment Forum, which is attended by...

You won't 'bully me': Democratic presidential contender Bloomberg to Trump

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg vowed on Monday he would not let President Donald Trump bully him as the war of words between the two New York business tycoons and political rivals became nastier.Trump told Fox News...

U.S. senator bringing Uighur activist as State of the Union guest

Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Monday he was bringing Rushan Abbas, an advocate for the rights of Chinas Uighur Muslim minority, as his guest for President Donald Trumps annual State of the Union address on Tuesday. The House v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020