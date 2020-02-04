Decentralisation of Amaravati will cause huge financial burden to state exchequer: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has once again opposed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's decision of decentralising the state capital Amaravati, saying it will cause a huge financial burden on the state exchequer. At a press conference, Naidu said that various decisions of the YSRCP government have been failures, and the three-capital decision is the height of that.

Naidu said that the state government is giving the reference of South Africa with three capitals. "Even South Africa's President is claiming that three capitals are a financial burden on the exchequer," he added.

"Decentralisation of power will not lead to development. It will bring many problems to the administration and a big financial burden to the government," Naidu stated. The state Assembly has passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

