AAP to release manifesto for Delhi polls today

Three days ahead of polling, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections. Congress and BJP both have already released their manifestos for the polls.

In January, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had released 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' which included promises to continue 200 units of free electricity, Mohalla marshals and 24x7 clean water to every resident of the national capital. The AAP chief had said that his government would continue the existing 20,000 litres free water and promised to provide 24-hour clean water in the next five years.

Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.