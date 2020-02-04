Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambedkar backed 'Dalitstan', but we are all together: Goa DyCM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 09:29 IST
Ambedkar backed 'Dalitstan', but we are all together: Goa DyCM
Image Credit: Twitter (@BabuAjgaonkar)

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has claimed that Dr B R Ambedkar had thought of a 'Dalitstan' for Dalits, but people of India remained united. Ajgaonkar was speaking in the Goa Assembly on Monday during the motion congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament.

"During partition, Muslims went to the other side, Pakistan became a Muslim nation. (But) Hindustan did not become a Hindu nation," Ajgaonkar said addressing the House. "Some people speak about Hindu nation. Hindu comprises all communities, Catholics, Hindus, Muslims, Dalits. For Dalits, Babasaheb Ambedkar said there would be another Dalitstan. But still, we all are together," said the BJP MLA from Pernem constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

"When the country became independent, Ambedkar gave us a Constitution for democracy which has Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits," the deputy chief minister said. If this country is great, it is because of everyone's contribution, he added.

The state Assembly on Monday passed a motion congratulating Modi and Shah over the passage of CAA in Parliament. The new law, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10. It was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital, back home

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital for pneumonia. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hos...

Goldstein Roth & Co. Aims to Deploy Rs. 10,000cr ($1.4billion) Into Indian Distressed Assets

NEW DELHI, Feb. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sharik Currimbhoy led Goldstein, Roth Co. GSR has made plans to deploy Rs. 10,000 crores 1.4billion into the distressed equity and debt markets in India. The company, earlier knows as Element Capital...

Seattle City Council passes resolution against CAA, NRC

The Seattle City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US, on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indias recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. The n...

IIM Udaipur's Cultural Fest - Audacity 2020 Witnessed an Audience of Over 5000

Famous singer Guru Randhawa hosted a live concert at IIMU campus Prizes worth 3 lakh were distributed among the winners 30 events spanning two days of fest UDAIPUR, India, Feb. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- IIM Udaipur organised its annual cultu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020