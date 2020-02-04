Uproar in Rajya Sabha during debate on CAA, NPR

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday after uproar erupted during a debate on the amended citizenship law and the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Opposition MPs also created ruckus in the Upper House over the recent incidents of firing in the national capital and were heard sloganeering 'Goli Chalana band Karo slogan' (Stop firing bullets).'

Yesterday, during the question and answer round, the parliamentarians were heard shouting on different issues. They also demanded explanations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for his presence in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

