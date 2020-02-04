President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses

US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals. While the focus of this year's Iowa Caucus – which formally kicks off the 2020 presidential season – has been on the tough race among the over a dozen-odd Democratic presidential aspirants, Trump, according to The Des Moines Register newspaper, garnered the support of more than 95 percent of his party votes on Monday night when the reports last came in.

"President Trump recaptures overwhelming Iowa Republican support," the local newspaper reported. Trump, seeking a second term in the White House, won the Republican contest with 97 percent of the vote and 8 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. Former Illinois Representative Joe Walsh received 1.4 percent of voters and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld garnered 1.2 percent of the votes.

The official Twitter account for Trump's campaign reacted on its triumph, tweeting that "The Republican Party Has Never Been More United!" "Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE. Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off!" President Trump said earlier in the day.

In the US presidential elections system, the political parties have to undergo a democratic exercise in each of the 50 States – either through caucus or primaries – to elect their presidential nominees. The winners of the primaries are finally declared as a nominee by both the Republican and the Democratic parties held late summer, who then fight out in the November 2020 presidential elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.