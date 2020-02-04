Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:42 IST
President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses
File photo Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals. While the focus of this year's Iowa Caucus – which formally kicks off the 2020 presidential season – has been on the tough race among the over a dozen-odd Democratic presidential aspirants, Trump, according to The Des Moines Register newspaper, garnered the support of more than 95 percent of his party votes on Monday night when the reports last came in.

"President Trump recaptures overwhelming Iowa Republican support," the local newspaper reported. Trump, seeking a second term in the White House, won the Republican contest with 97 percent of the vote and 8 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. Former Illinois Representative Joe Walsh received 1.4 percent of voters and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld garnered 1.2 percent of the votes.

The official Twitter account for Trump's campaign reacted on its triumph, tweeting that "The Republican Party Has Never Been More United!" "Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE. Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off!" President Trump said earlier in the day.

In the US presidential elections system, the political parties have to undergo a democratic exercise in each of the 50 States – either through caucus or primaries – to elect their presidential nominees. The winners of the primaries are finally declared as a nominee by both the Republican and the Democratic parties held late summer, who then fight out in the November 2020 presidential elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rani strike helps India women's hockey team beat Great Britain 1-0

Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian womens hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour here on Tuesday. Rani scored the goal in the 47 minute to give Indian the lead and e...

Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions

Singapore, Feb 4 AFP Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China as a major aviation conference was scrapped due to the escalating health scare. The Ministry of Health said it had found ...

UPDATE 2-South African court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma in graft trial

A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6. Zumas la...

UPDATE 2-UN Libya envoy says military rivals ready to negotiate in Geneva

The U.N. envoy to Libya said on Tuesday there was a genuine will to start negotiating between rival military factions as they planned to meet for the first time for talks in Geneva aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire. However, Ghassan Sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020