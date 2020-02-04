Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP throws 'shikhandi' barb at TMC govt, alleges inaction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:14 IST
BJP MP throws 'shikhandi' barb at TMC govt, alleges inaction

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday used 'Shikhandi' barb in Lok Sabha against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal as he alleged lack of action against violent anti-CAA protesters in the state. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown banners like "go back" when he visits the state, Rohingya Muslims from neighbouring countries are given "welcome" because they are seen as voters by the ruling party in West Bengal, he said.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Ghosh hit out at protests, including at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He claimed that protesters there were enjoying themselves feeding on "foreign biryani bought from foreign money".

The BJP is opposed to this drama, Ghosh added. West Bengal suffered the worst during the anti-CAA protests as trains were burnt and rail tracks uprooted by protesters, the West Bengal BJP president said.

"Unfortunately, these 'shikhandis' are in power there. The police did nothing. It did not use its baton nor did it file an FIR, let alone firing bullets. I opposed it. Now I am being defamed. I am a patriot," Ghosh said.

Shikhandi was a transgender warrior in Mahabharata epic. He was used as a human shield to kill Bhishma in the battle. A reference to his name is often made to take a swipe at others for showing cowardice. Ghosh had recently courted controversy, saying anti-CAA protesters who indulged in violence were "shot like dogs"in BJP-ruled states.

In Lok Sabha, he accused the TMC government of working against the Constitution and democracy, saying the BJP was not allowed to undertake rallies, including in support of the CAA, in the state. The decision to grant citizenship to minority refugees from neighbouring countries was a "historic" step, he said.

PTI KR RT RT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nations state airline said on Tuesday.Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement t...

IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its f...

Don't glorify Maoists, terrorists have links with them: Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said some terrorists operating in the state have connections with Maoists and asked Congress not to glorify the ultras as he defended the NIA taking over UAPA cases against two student activ...

UPDATE 1-WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China

The World Health Organization WHO is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations on protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, a senior WHO official said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020