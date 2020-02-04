Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish election: Sinn Fein ahead in new poll

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:18 IST
Irish election: Sinn Fein ahead in new poll
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Republican party Sinn Fein has surged into first place with just days until Ireland goes to the polls in a general election, according to a new survey. Sinn Fein was at 25 percent, ahead of opposition party Fianna Fail on 23 percent, the final Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll said on Monday night.

Fine Gael -- the party of the incumbent government led by prime minister Leo Varadkar -- was trailing on 20 percent in the third. The general election takes place on Saturday. The poll was conducted from January 30 to February 1 among 1,200 adults at 120 locations in every constituency. Its results suggest a historic shift in sentiment.

Sinn Fein's flagship policy is uniting the republic with the British province of Northern Ireland and dissolving a border erected in the partition of 1921. But that could be overshadowed by more immediate issues of housing, healthcare, and homelessness that have come to dominate the campaign.

Sinn Fein has also historically under-performed at previous elections compared to opinion polling. More particularly, the all-island party is fielding just 42 candidates in the election and will not be able to form a majority government even if all are elected.

But they could still play a key role in any coalition government. The latest poll forced state broadcaster RTE to invite Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to a leaders debate on Tuesday night, because of what it said was a "notable change in the dynamic of the campaign on the ground".

It was originally planned as a face-off between Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin. McDonald said she was "pleased to accept" the invitation.

Irish governments have been dominated by the duopoly of the center-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties since its foundation. Varadkar opened campaigning touting his success in Brexit negotiations for Britain's departure from the European Union and appealing to the public that the process is ongoing.

But polls suggest the issue does not rank as a concern for voters. Fianna Fail has propped up Varadkar's minority government in parliament through a confidence and supply agreement since the 2016 election.

That potentially links them to the perceived failings of the incumbent government. Fianna Fail also still bears the blame of leading Ireland into a ruinous recession in 2008 following the boom period dubbed the "Celtic Tiger".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unemployment sky high, is this 'sanyog' or PM's 'prayog': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his sanyog-prayog remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or hi...

Govt doing politics of divert and rule: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government in Rajya Sabha over the CAA and the NRC, saying it has created these destructive issues to divert attention from key challenges like economic slowdown, farm distress and unemployment. Trip...

Governor tells students not to run after jobs but become

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday told the students of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU not to run after jobs but take up start-up scheme and become entrepreneurs. Speaking at the 37th Foundation Day function of the ...

Looking to create air defence, logistics and peninsula theatre commands: CDS

The armed forces are likely to collaborate and create an air defence command to cover all aerial operations taking place in the Indian airspace, a peninsula command to look after all naval operations in the closer Indian Ocean region, and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020