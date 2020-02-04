'If there is NPR, there will be NRC', says Owaisi in Lok Sabha

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at NDA government at the centre saying that National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) are one and the same thing. The AIMIM leader further stated that CAA "grants as well as snatches citizenship."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said: "If there is NPR, there will be NRC. Prime Minister says Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not to snatch citizenship, it is to give citizenship. CAA grants as well as snatches citizenship. In Assam, names of five lakh Muslims did not figure? But you want to give citizenship to Bengali Hindus. NRC and NPR are the same things." Referring to the protest against CAA in the country, the AIMIM leader said: "The Prime Minister had said that he is the brother of Muslim women. Today when Muslim women are standing against him, why is the brother getting anguished? The current environment in the country is similar to Germany in 1933, 1938."

He also took a dig at the government over the current incidents of firing in the capital city and said, "What is happening in Delhi? Three bullets have been fired in the capital. Is this the law and order? These are cowards. They want to finish the constitution. They want to make India a country of Hitler and Mussolini. That is why we are opposing it." Earlier in the day, the proceedings at Lok Sabha witnessed uproar by opposition MPs over the issue of CAA and NRC. (ANI)

