Will continue 'struggle' for Jan Lokpal Bill, full statehood for Delhi if re-elected: AAP

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-02-2020 19:36 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 19:36 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday promised voters that it would continue its "struggle" for the Jan Lokpal Bill and full statehood for the national capital if it is voted back to power in Delhi. The party also said it will make efforts to get the Centre to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill that will formalise the roles and responsibilities of mohalla sabhas and ensure adequate funds in the hands of the community.

Talking to reporters after the AAP released its manifesto, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government got the Jan Lok Bill passed in the Delhi Assembly in December 2015, but it is pending with the Centre. "The Aam Aadmi Party resolves to continue its struggle to get the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill passed by the central government," Sisodia said.

On the issue of full statehood for Delhi, the AAP said it would continue to push for its long-pending demand within the constitutional framework using its social, political and moral authority. The proposal for full statehood, as defined in the Draft State of Delhi Bill, 2016, was brought out by the current AAP government, he said.

The draft bill proposes that the New Delhi area (under the jurisdiction of New Delhi Municipal Council), which is of national and international importance and is home to only 3 per cent of Delhi's population, be kept under the ambit of central government, the manifesto said. "The rest of the areas will transition to a full state. This will bring in overall efficiency and democratic accountability in the administration of the national capital," Sisodia said.

"It will also prove to be a long-term solution for issues like MCD-led sealing, deteriorating law and order, non-provision of land for building new schools, colleges, clinics and hospitals," he said. The deputy chief minister said the Delhi government had approved the formation of 2,972 mohalla sabhas in all the 70 assembly constituencies in June 2016.

The AAP will work to get the Centre to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill that will formalise the roles and responsibilities of mohalla sabhas, he said.

